TikTok has blown up with a trend that's pranking parents across the globe in the name of Christmas.

Users have been filming themselves writing fake cards from 'friends' of their parents pretending to know them and update them on their lives - but those friends don't actually exist at all, leaving them very confused.

For example, if your parents don't have any friends called Steve and Janet, it's the perfect time to write to them with true details about their lives, addressed from Steve and Janet.

The reactions are gold.

