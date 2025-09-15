Surreal moment life-sized Labubu turns up on 2025 Emmys red carpet

There's no denying 2025 has been the year of the Labubu, and now this internet obsession with the small monster-like Pop Mart plush dolls has made its way onto the Emmys red carpet.

Drag queen Joella, from Season 17 of RuPaul's Drag Race, walked the carpet dressed as a life-size Labubu doll, with makeup depicting the classic wide eyes and mischievous, toothy grins, along with a head-to-toe fur suit featuring oversized ears and a scarlet brocade apron on top.

Taking to Instagram to post videos and snaps of the Labubu look along with the makeup and outfit details, Joella described it as “Labubu Slaysian Edition.”

Meanwhile, fellow Drag Race alum Kori King walked the Emmys red carpet dressed as Michael Jackson.

RuPaul's Drag Race was nominated for eight Emmys at this year's award show and has previously won 29 of them since the show began back in 2009.



