Marco Rubio defends US decision to welcome white South African refugees amid backlash

Marco Rubio has responded to backlash over 59 white South Africans being given refugee status and resettled in the United States.

President Trump signed an executive order earlier this year to halt aid to South Africa, claiming a genocide was underway and that white farmers were being killed.

Rubio said: "We've often been lectured by people all over the place about how the United States needs to continue to be a beacon for those who are oppressed abroad. Well, here's an example where we're doing that."

The Trump administration are being heavily criticised over the move with many asking why groups like Afghan or Sudanese citizens haven't been given the same treatment despite human rights violations.

