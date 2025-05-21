Karoline Leavitt looks uncomfortable as child asks how many people Trump has fired

Karoline Leavitt looked as though she was having to choose her words carefully on Tuesday (May 20) on 'Take Your Child to Work Day', after she was asked how many people Donald Trump had fired.

Speaking in a press conference with a room full of children whose parents were either journalists or members of Trump's administration, Leavitt answered questions like: "What's the President's favourite ice cream?"

Or, "Does Donald Trump like to give hugs?"

When one child asked how many people he had fired, the Press Secretary laughed and paused before saying: "Um, thus far actually we have not had anyone fired, with the exception of one individual who did leave their job."

