RFK Jr admits he has no idea how many Americans died from covid

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. admitted not knowing how many people died of Covid-19, in a heated Senate hearing on Thursday (September 4) blaming the Biden administration.

RFK Jr. claimed the data was faulty despite the World Health Organisation tracking the global tally and national death tolls in real-time on its website, with figures showing 7.1 million reported deaths globally and 1.2 million in the U.S.

Kennedy told Sen. Mark Warner: “I don’t know how many died, I don’t think anybody knows, because there was so much data chaos coming out of the CDC."

Donald Trump signed an executive order earlier this year instructing the CDC to stop working with the WHO, a United Nations Agency, accusing it of “mishandling the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Why not read...

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings