Video

Aussie dad buys $30,000 shipping container from China and turns it into a home

A canny dad bought a $30,000 shipping container online from China and turned it into a luxury rentable home.

Real estate expert Zackary South bought a property on a one-acre plot and found a Chinese company that sold and shipped portable container homes around the world.

Zackary, from the Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia, now rents the container to tenants whilst he works on renovating the rest of the property.

His videos have received millions of views on TikTok, sparking debate about methods to deal with overpopulation, homelessness, and housing crises.

