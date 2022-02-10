Video

Woman brings her own chair to supermarket to be first in line for hot chicken

A Woolworths shopper has shared hilarious footage of the lengths customers will go to just to get their hands on the first hot chicken of the day.

TikTok user Nik (@lostintheteatree) filmed a woman sitting by the counter in her own fold-up chair, awaiting the arrival of fresh food at the supermarket.

The committed customer is seen with her arms and legs crossed, waiting to collect her prize.

"Ready to go to war for the first chicken," Nik captioned the hilarious video, which has drawn plenty of comments online.

