Video

Cole Sprouse fronts new Versace eyewear campaign

Actor Cole Sprouse is now a brand ambassador for luxury high fashion brand Versace, fronting their new eyewear campaign.

Sprouse could be seen sporting a medal pair of navigator shades and a round optical frame in photos and videos uploaded to the company's Instagram Stories. Both are available in many colorways.

The Riverdale star was first seen wearing a Versace pinstriped suit in 2018.

Sign up to our newsletters here.

cole sprouse
Up next Celebrities

Viral

10

Fluffy alpaca rides Moscow metro

animal
109

Silk Sonic coming to Fortnite

fortnite

News

Politics

Sport

Showbiz