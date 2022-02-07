Jeff Bezos to pay to have historic bridge dismantled

Jeff Bezos is ready to pay for the historic Koningshaven Bridge in Rotterdam, Netherlands, to be dismantled to allow his superyacht to pass through.

The Amazon founder's boat is being built by Dutch builder Oceanco.

The bridge is considered a national monument and underwent a massive renovation between 2014 to 2017.

During that time, city officials promised that the bridge would not be taken apart again, although it is set to occur. This caused some people in the city to have frustrations.

Bezos, who stepped down as Amazon CEO in 2021, said that this move would give him more "time and energy" to focus on other endeavours.

The bridge dismantling project is set to take place in the summer and will likely conclude within a couple of weeks.

Sign up to our newsletters here.