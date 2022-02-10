Drone footage captured the moment when the Rinsdorf viaduct, a 70-metre-high bridge in Germany, got demolished with 120kg of explosives.

The 1,640-foot-long bridge that joins two sides of a German valley was powerfully blasted, falling 230 feet to the ground. It set the record for the tallest bridge to be taken down by demolition experts in the country.

“The successful blasting is an important step for the new construction in Rinsdorf,” said Elfriede Sauerwein-Braksiek, director of the Westphalia Motorway Network, after the bridge’s demolition.



