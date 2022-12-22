These were the most-viral TikTok songs of 2022

The most viral songs on TikTok of 2022 have been revealed, and it's unsurprising that the likes of Lizzo, Kate Bush, and Meghan Trainor have been stealing the show.

'Running Up That Hill' reached a new peak of number three in the charts, 37 years after it was released, thanks to the new season of Stranger Things.

A late contender for one of the social media platform's most-used songs is Lady Gaga's 'Bloody Mary' - another relatively old track which has resurfaced because of Netflix's 'Wednesday' - and Jenna Ortega's iconic dance.

