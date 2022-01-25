US puts 8,500 troops on heightened alert amid Ukraine-Russia tensions

x
Video
The Pentagon ordered 8,500 troops on higher alert to potentially deploy to Europe as part of a NATO “response force” amid growing concern that Russia could soon make a military move on Ukraine.
Putting the US-based troops on heightened alert for Europe suggested diminishing hope that Russian President Vladimir Putin will back away from what Biden himself has said looks like a threat to invade neighboring Ukraine.
John Kirby said about 8,500 U.S.-based troops are being put on alert for possible deployment, not to Ukraine but to NATO territory in Eastern Europe.
Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here
Up next News
Viral
Toddler with no legs defies rare condition by showcasing handstands
Jan 23, 2022
Jan 23, 2022
Meat Loaf stuns Avid Merron with voice in classic Bo’ Selecta clip
Jan 21, 2022
Jan 21, 2022
Remembering Meat Loaf's iconic performance of I'd Do Anything For Love
Jan 21, 2022
Jan 21, 2022
Cheetah cubs catch and play with gazelle before baboon steals it
Jan 20, 2022
Jan 20, 2022
Tiffany Trump: 'whether you realise it or not you are a Trump supporter'
Jan 18, 2022
Aug 26, 2020
Trump says he wishes accused sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell well and has 'met her numerous times'
Jan 18, 2022
Jul 21, 2020
Aerial footage shows massive crowd at Black Lives Matter protest in Philadelphia
Jan 18, 2022
Jun 07, 2020
News
Toddler with no legs defies rare condition by showcasing handstands
Jan 23, 2022
Jan 23, 2022
Dog in danger of drowning rescued by sausage dangling from drone
Jan 21, 2022
Jan 21, 2022
Reporter gets hit by car on live TV and continues with report
Jan 20, 2022
Jan 20, 2022
Bodyguard alleges Ghislaine Maxwell and Prince Andrew were an item
Jan 20, 2022
Jan 20, 2022
110-year-old great-great-grandmother can’t believe age on her birthday
Jan 20, 2022
Jan 20, 2022
Tom Holland reveals plans to take a break from acting to start a family
Dec 16, 2021
Dec 16, 2021
Tory minister ridiculed when attempting to defend alleged Downing St party
Dec 04, 2021
Dec 04, 2021
GB News trolled by man with his backside out during question to Laurence Fox
Jun 17, 2021
Jun 17, 2021
Politics
Rory Stewart says Partygate should be ‘last nail’ in PM's coffin
Jan 21, 2022
Jan 21, 2022
Tony Blair says Tory government has ‘no plan’ for Britain’s future
Jan 20, 2022
Jan 20, 2022
Boris Johnson says ‘no evidence’ on allegations of No 10 blackmail
Jan 20, 2022
Jan 20, 2022
Senate candidate Gary Chambers smokes marijuana in campaign ad
Jan 20, 2022
Jan 20, 2022
Gavin Williamson says he ‘certainly hopes’ schools in England will reopen before Easter
Jan 21, 2021
Jan 21, 2021
Boris Johnson blames seafood exporters ‘not filling in the right forms’ for post-Brexit sales crash
Jan 18, 2021
Jan 18, 2021
Keir Starmer tells ‘pathetic’ Boris Johnson to explain Universal Credit cuts to families affected
Jan 18, 2021
Jan 18, 2021
Boris Johnson dismisses Northern Ireland food supply disruption as 'teething problems'
Jan 13, 2021
Jan 13, 2021
Sport
Colombian man creates hand gestures so blind friend can watch football
Jan 20, 2022
Jan 20, 2022
Gareth Bale apologises in Wales’ post-match huddle after missing penalty
Jun 17, 2021
Jun 17, 2021
Fans chant in support of Christian Eriksen after footballer collapsed on pitch
Jun 14, 2021
Jun 14, 2021
Lord Sugar criticises 'stupid bloody question' on GB News over him taking the knee
Jun 14, 2021
Jun 14, 2021
'It's pure greed' Gary Neville condemns plans for European super league
Apr 19, 2021
Apr 19, 2021
Sabine Schmitz attempts to drive transit van around Nurburgring in 2004 Top Gear episode
Mar 17, 2021
Mar 17, 2021
Naomi Osaka sends message to her sister after winning match against Serena Williams
Feb 18, 2021
Feb 18, 2021
Solskjaer pleased with response as McTominay fires United into next round
Feb 10, 2021
Feb 10, 2021
Mikel Arteta laments Granit Xhaka red card after Arsenal lose to Burnley
Dec 14, 2020
Dec 14, 2020
Showbiz
Pam & Tommy trailer: Lily James and Sebastian Stan star in drama
Jan 20, 2022
Jan 20, 2022
Tom Holland reveals plans to take a break from acting to start a family
Dec 16, 2021
Dec 16, 2021
Strictly's Shirley Ballas praises Rose Ayling-Ellis for 'blocking out' noise
Dec 05, 2021
Dec 05, 2021
Lord Sugar criticises 'stupid bloody question' on GB News over him taking the knee
Jun 14, 2021
Jun 14, 2021
'There's been a very big clue' Adrian Dunbar drops Line of Duty conclusion hint
Apr 19, 2021
Apr 19, 2021
The Apprentice star Luisa Zissman sobs as she sees stuffed body of her dead horse
Apr 07, 2021
Apr 07, 2021
Sir Lenny Henry joins ensemble cast encouraging Black Britons to get Covid vaccine
Mar 30, 2021
Mar 30, 2021
Sunny pays tribute to Cassie in heartbreaking 'Unforgotten' series 4 finale
Mar 30, 2021
Mar 30, 2021