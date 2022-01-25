US puts 8,500 troops on heightened alert amid Ukraine-Russia tensions

The Pentagon ordered 8,500 troops on higher alert to potentially deploy to Europe as part of a NATO “response force” amid growing concern that Russia could soon make a military move on Ukraine.

Putting the US-based troops on heightened alert for Europe suggested diminishing hope that Russian President Vladimir Putin will back away from what Biden himself has said looks like a threat to invade neighboring Ukraine.

John Kirby said about 8,500 U.S.-based troops are being put on alert for possible deployment, not to Ukraine but to NATO territory in Eastern Europe.

