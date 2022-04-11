Easy iPhone hack helped snowboarder escape death after mountain fall

A snowboarder has revealed how his iPhone helped to save his life, by using an easy hack to call the emergency services without the need for unlocking.

Tim Blakey fell 15-feet to the ground in the Swiss mountains, and with just 3 percent battery on his phone, needed urgent help as the ice began cracking - which could have led to serious injury.

By clicking his phone's power button five times, the authorities were automatically alerted after eight seconds (which gives time to cancel if done by accident) and given Blakey's location.

