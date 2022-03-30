Pompeii hires robot dog to help stop relic thieves

A robot dog has been hired to roam ancient Pompeii to investigate tunnels dug by relic thieves and act as a guard dog.

Spot, who can climb stairs, will be on-site at night when there are no tourists around, providing a live feed to human staff members from home.

The robot is in fact so clever, it can detect structural issues in even the most hard-to-reach places, gathering data on his travels.

Damage currently tends to come from tunnels made by thieves hoping to get their hands on an artefact or two.

