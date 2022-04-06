Psychosis sufferers who were scared of leaving home ‘helped by VR’

VR could be a great way to help alleviate the symptoms of people with psychosis, according to research.

Fear of going outside (or agoraphobia) is reportedly a common symptom of psychosis patients, and the new approach acts as therapy.

The VR experience allows patients to leave the house virtually to do tasks such as going to the shop and interacting with people.

A gameChange trial patient said: “If anyone has the opportunity to do the virtual reality treatment, I really would recommend it because it’s made a lot of difference to me."

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.