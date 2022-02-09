West Ham manager David Moyes has defended his decision to select Kurt Zouma for their winning 1-0 match against Watford last night (February 8).

The France international was named in the starting lineup despite widespread outrage over a video circulating of him kicking and slapping his pet cat.

It has caused police to launch an investigation into the footage and the club to state it "unreservedly condemns the actions of our player”.

"I’m really disappointed, and the club have taken all the action they can do at the moment behind the scenes. My job is to pick the best team which gives me the best chance at West Ham and Kurt was part of that," Moyes said on the matter.

“I’m a big animal lover and it’s something that will have affected a lot of people.

“I was completely disappointed with what I saw and what I was told, but my job was to try and find a way to get a win for West Ham."

"Some people will be disappointed and I understand that," he added.

Sign up to our newsletters here.