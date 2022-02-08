Big Air freeskier goes back up slope to collect wallet after dropping it mid-jump

An Olympic Big Air freeskier successfully landed his jump, although he managed to briefly lose something else in the process.

Switzerland's Kim Gubser had to climb back up the hill when he realised his wallet was missing after it managed to fly out of his pocket mid-jump.

The 21-year-old was pulling off a triple-cork jump — which is where the skier takes off with a reverse jump and does three flips — Gubser felt his wallet fly out of his pocket and into the snow below.

Gubser didn't score enough points to secure a place in the event final after finishing in 23rd place in his first Winter Olympic Games.

Well on the bright side, at least Gubser managed to find his wallet.

Sign up to our newsletters here.