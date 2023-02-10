Harvest mouse becomes viral star for eating miniature versions of its owner's meals

A harvest mouse has been racking up millions of views on TikTok for its adorable tiny versions of human meals that it shares with its owner.

Mr Jingles is an adorable fluffy brown mouse living in King's Lynn, Norfolk, with his owner, Martin Critchlow, who was convinced by his son to set up the account.

If Martin eats beans on toast for dinner, Mr Jingles will get a tiny, singular baked bean on a tiny piece of toast to enjoy.

Adorable.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters