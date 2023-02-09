Cheeky toddler can't resist disobeying orders not to touch chocolates in cute video

A cheeky toddler is going viral for her inability to resist a piece of chocolate when her mum leaves the room.

Charlotte Brown, 31, recorded her daughter Hallie's attempt to control her sweet tooth, by leaving the five-year-old with Aero Bubbles in front of her - instructing her not to touch.

Unfortunately, the temptation got all too much for Hallie, who ended up being caught red-handed with a piece of the treat.

"To be fair, she lasted longer than I expected, but in the end, she couldn't help herself", Charlotte jokes.

