Tk Maxx super fan shares how label codes reveal if something is a good deal

A TK Maxx super fan has been revealing how you can work out whether your buys are a good deal, based on the item's label codes.

Alex Pavlova shared the secret hack with her TikTok followers, which revealed that a number 'one' on the top-right hand side of the pricing label meant the product was specifically produced for TK Maxx.

A number 'two' indicates it was unsold stock from the brand, 'seven' means it was packed away from a previous year - both of which guarantee you the best value for money.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters