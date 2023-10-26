Disney World guest jumps into park lagoon 'for $6,000 bet' in wild clip

The moment a man jumped into Epcot's lagoon for an alleged $6,000 bet has been caught on camera.

While it's not known who the identity of the jumper is, it's safe to say he left Disney guests open-mouthed with the stunt. What's more, he also had a pocket full of rather expensive Pokemon cards. Ouch.

However, he won't be doing it again anytime soon, as he's received a one-year ban.

It's not known if he got the $6,000 he was supposedly promised.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.