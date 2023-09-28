Hilarious Kardashians spoof set in Yorkshire hailed as a 'work of art'

The internet is losing it over a spoof video reimagining the Kardashians as a Yorkshire family.

'Yorkshire Kardashians' is a long-running series by comedian, Steff Todd, and reimagines what it would be like if Keeping Up With The Kardashians was set in the North of England.

"Eee what's going on here?", the voiceover of Kim asks Khloe in one clip where they're planning a weekend away in York, to which she responds: "Nowt!"

The voiceovers are perfectly synced with clips from the actual show, so it's scarily realistic.

