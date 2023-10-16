Couple cook steak on their iron so they don't have to move from watching TV

Video
A couple is going viral on TikTok after coming up with a hack that allows them to cook dinner and watch TV at the same time - by using an iron.
Wrapping tinfoil around the hot plate of the iron allowed Charlotte (aka @Mummy_Gascoigne) and partner Dan to cook an egg and steak as if it were done on the hob.
"You don't even have to clean a frying pan, you just put the foil in the bin and the iron back away again", she says. "It's a pretty nifty idea to be fair."
We'll see if this one takes off.
Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
Up next TikTok
Viral
News
Politics
Sport
Showbiz
x
x