Adorable moment toddler sobs while watching Toy Story 2 for '150th time'

A mum has caught the heartbreaking moment her two-year-old began sobbing while watching Toy Story 2 - despite having seen it 'at least 150 times'.

Emily Wills, 23, filmed Reina sobbing during the part of the film where Jessie is left behind, as despite being a super fan, it was one of the first times the tot had ever understood the sad scenes.

"She turned at me, like, oh my god, what happened? Then she bit her lip and just buried her face in the mattress to cry", Willis says.

Too cute.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter