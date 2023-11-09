Firefighter's sweet gesture to young boy who wanted to wear helmet goes viral

A mum in Florence, Alabama, has shared the sweet moment a firefighter went out of his way for her young son and made his day.

The youngster was trying to put on a replica version of the emergency worker's helmet, however, his hair didn't fit underneath the plastic.

But instead of shrugging it off, the fireman got some tools out, and instead cut a hole in the hat so that the boy's hair would go through.

Simply adorable.