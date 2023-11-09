Firefighter's sweet gesture to young boy who wanted to wear helmet goes viral

Video
A mum in Florence, Alabama, has shared the sweet moment a firefighter went out of his way for her young son and made his day.
The youngster was trying to put on a replica version of the emergency worker's helmet, however, his hair didn't fit underneath the plastic.
But instead of shrugging it off, the fireman got some tools out, and instead cut a hole in the hat so that the boy's hair would go through.
Simply adorable.
Sign upto our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
Up next TikTok
Viral
News
Politics
Sport
Showbiz
x