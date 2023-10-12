OnlyFans star Elle Brooke passes out after asking Dillon Danis to choke her

Video
Cameras have captured the moment OnlyFans star Elle Brooke passed out, after requesting that Dillon Danis 'choke her out'.
Danis was at a warmup event for his fight against Logan Paul this weekend, when the model asked him to put her in a chokehold.
Gripping her tightly around the neck, she appeared to fall to the floor as people around rushed to help - however, she insisted she was fine.
"Oh my God, that is so much better than drugs!", she told everyone.
