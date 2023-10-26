Moment British TikToker caught smuggling '£300,000' worth of cocaine from Peru

A British TikToker and model has been jailed in Peru after attempting to smuggle back to London carrying 2.9kg of cocaine.

Footage released by the police shows Modou Adams looking baffled as huge pouches of the Class A drug are ripped out of his suitcase by security agents.

He was arrested on 30 September, however, news of his imprisonment has only just emerged.

Adams, who is used to flashing his jet-setting lifestyle, will now serve over six years in a Peruvian jail.

