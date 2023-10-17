Man knocks out seven-foot kangaroo for 'drowning dog' in staggering viral video

A jiujitsu enthusiast has been forced to put his hobby to use recently when he spotted a kangaroo trying to drown his dog - and decided to punch it with his bare hands.

Mick Moloney from Mildura, Australia, noticed one of his dogs had gone missing during a walk over the weekend, when he spotted the seven-foot kangaroo in a nearby river staring directly at him.

“I’m going to punch your f****** head in", he warns the beast, before striking it around the head.

However, the roo struck back launch an interspecies brawl, before the camera goes black.

Thankfully, both Moloney and his dog Hutchy came out unscathed.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter