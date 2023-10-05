A Hebrew-speaking TikToker has been revealing the common English names that mean something totally different in the language...and it's not good news if you're on the list.

If your name's 'Orla', you might be used to telling people that its origin means 'Golden Princess', however, Renny insists that in Hebrew, it's another word for foreskin.

The name 'Nora' also reportedly translates to 'terrible', and if you know anyone called 'Doug' - they're actually called 'fish'.

