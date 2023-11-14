What is the 'TikTok blackout' that's taking place this week?

TikTokers across the UK are taking part in a 'blackout' on the social media app in protest of who the platform chooses to work with.

Major creators are turning off their gifting abilities as well as not entering the rankings on live streams, in the hopes of making a dent in the company's profits, prompting them to act.

It comes after a creator the platform had partnered with officially was sentenced to seven years behind bars for a sexually-motivated crime.