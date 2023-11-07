Francis Bourgeois opens model railway that runs around his entire apartment

Video
Francis Bourgeois' passion for trains has paid off, because he's now got a model railway running through his entire apartment.
The influencer posted a video to TikTok of a party he threw for the grand unveiling (including a ribbon cutting), however, there were a couple of minor hiccups when some of the trains derailed.
It all worked out in the end though, and the locomotive fanatic celebrated by doing a living room DJ set.
