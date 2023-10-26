Lifestyle brand, Eliza, has caused mass confusion over on TikTok after asking people in the street to guess the price difference between two seemingly identical outfits.

However, the striped jumper, trench coat, jeans, and boots combination, as it would turn out, can have a huge price difference.

One outfit was worth £350, while the other was worth over £4,000, leaving the public scratching their heads as to which was which - and opinions were truly split.

The answer? The longer coat itself was worth a whopping £2,300 from Loewe, while the other came in at £229 from Mango.

