TikTok is scrambling to get this Rhode-inspired ketchup phone case

Hailey Bieber's brand Rhode has sent the internet wild for its lip balm-holding phone case, which has quickly become a staple for any aspiring 'it' girl.

However, Heinz saw its popularity, and realised there was a gap in the market for those of us who can't live without ketchup.

Their new sachet-holding phone case, allows you to carry packets of ketchup on the go for emergencies.

While they're not available for sale (yet), they are giving a few away on social media - and they're proving to be very popular.

