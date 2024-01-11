Baby loses it every time he hears 1970s hit and it's simply adorable

A baby is going viral online for his obsession with Michael Jackson's rendition of Rockin' Robin - and it's too adorable.

Presley was filmed by mum, Sarah Watson, as the song began playing from a speaker, and he immediately almost jumps out of his walker.

Throughout the track, he dances and coos, and the video has already been liked over 25,000 times in 24 hours.

"The only acceptable response to rocking robin from now on", one commenter joked.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter