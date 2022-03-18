Tipping Point contestant leaves fans confused with unusual habit

Fans of ITV gameshow, Tipping Point, have been left confused by a contestant's unusual and persistent habit.

John was in with a chance of winning the £10,000 jackpot and appeared to be spurring on the machine dropping the counters by getting up-close and personal with it.

“Come on, babes, come on, babes,” he whispered, before switching it up to "come on baby, come on baby, keep pushing."

Viewers have taken to social media to express how 'uncomfortable' the ad-libs made them feel, and some even claimed to have turned off the show.

