Mark Carney tells Trump to his face that Canada won't ever be for sale

Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney told President Donald Trump on Tuesday (May 6) that Canada would never be for sale.

In an attempt to put it into terms that Trump would understand Carney said: "As you know from real-estate there are some places that are never for sale, we're sitting in one right now, Buckingham palace... It won't be for sale, ever."

Trump has repeatedly said he'd like Canada to be the 51st state of America and continued in their first meeting at the Oval Office to say Canada should never say never.

