Watch as tornado whirls past cruise ship in dramatic footage

A waterspout tornado was captured on video (April 16) whirling past a cruise ship in the Bay of Palma.

There are two types of tornado that form at sea. The first is tornadic waterspouts that form from thunderstorms, like this one, which saw lightning ripping through through the heavens off the coast of Spain. There's also fair-weather waterspouts which are typically smaller and less powerful.

Although rare for this weather phenomenon to cause severe damage, back in 2023 two tourists were killed and six injured when a waterspout tornado struck their boat in southern Thailand.

