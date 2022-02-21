Video

‘F*** Joe Biden’: Fan swears during live interview before NASCAR race

A NASCAR fan said “f*** Joe Biden” during a live interview before the Daytona 500 race on Sunday morning.

A Fox Orlando reporter approached a fan in a Trump hat and asked him, “what are you going to sign on the finish line?”

“What do you think I’m going to sign,” the man replied. “I’m going to sign f*** Joe Biden!”

“Oh no no no! We’re not doing that. That’s the risk we have here when we broadcast live,” the reporter said.

