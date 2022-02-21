Eric Trump ridiculed for onstage call with his dad to say he loves him

Eric Trump was ridiculed online because his dad didn't reciprocate the affection when he told him he loved him.

"You know what, dad, there is so much love in this room from the country and for you and everything that you have accomplished," Eric said onstage at Ohio's ReAwaken America tour on Friday.

"I speak on behalf of every single person here. They love you. I love you; we're proud of you."

Instead of saying "I love you" back, Trump responded with: "Well, thank you very much and everybody, enjoy yourselves and have a good weekend, and I'll be in Ohio soon, and I'll see you all."

