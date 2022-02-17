Jaguar pounces on two-metre-long swimming anaconda in savage attack

A jaguar pounces on a two-metre-long swimming anaconda in a savage attack, a terrifying video has shown.

Paulo Boute captured the predator leaping on top of the two-metre-long swimming anaconda after scouring the Pantanal, Brazillian river banks for its next meal.

Nightmare footage shows the jaguar burying its face into the water before dragging the giant snake between its teeth from the water.

Despite the struggling snake attempting to flee, the big cat leaps up the bank and away into the rainforest to devour its freshly caught meal.

Sign up to our newsletter.