'Final Fantasy 14' to get more Deep Dungeons with patch 6.0

Fans of Final Fantasy 14 will be excited to hear that the game is adding more Deep Dungeons with the 6.0 patch update.

Over the weekend, Naoki Yoshida, the game’s director, confirmed the news at a fan event in Korea.

Deep Dungeons are made up of multiple levels and can be played alone or with others.

