Ukrainian refugee reveals his favourite thing about the UK is salt and vinegar crisps

A Ukrainian refugee has been revealing his favourite things about the UK since fleeing the war and moving to London.

Leo (@LeoShurovv) cited weather changes, the tube, and Guinness as some of the best, but what came on top may surprise many.

Salt and vinegar crisps and coleslaw were crowned the best things about being in London. Who knew?

In a separate video, he also joked that one thing Ukrainians and British people have in common is their love of beer...so settling in shouldn't be a problem.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

