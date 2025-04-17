Video

The White House doubles down on Maryland man not returning to the USplay icon
94

The White House doubles down on Maryland man not returning to the US

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has doubled down on the decision to keep Kilmar Ábrego García out of the US despite officials acknowledging he was wrongly deported to a prison in El Salvador.

Garcia was accused of being a member of the banned MS-13 gang, which he lawyer has denied, and is now facing domestic abuse allegations from the Trump administration.

The president and the judiciary continue not to see eye to eye on this matter with a judge now stating the administration could be held in contempt of court over deportation flights.

Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen has now flown to El Salvador to try and rectify the situation.

maryland man
