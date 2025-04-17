ICE agents smash asylum seeker's car window - attorney claims they have the wrong man

ICE agents smashed a car window with a hammer earlier this week (April 14) and detained a man whose family is alleging is an asylum seeker after initially saying they were looking for a different person.

Juan Francisco Mendez' family claim he was on his way to a dental appointment when he and his wife Marilu Domingo Ortiz were pulled over by ICE agents.

As CBS reports, his attorney said he is not the man the agents were looking for. "They said they were looking for a certain individual, by a different name," said immigration attorney Ondine Galvez Sniffin. "I said that's not my client... I know my client's history, that is not him."

Why not read...

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings