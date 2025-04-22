Trump pays tribute to Pope Francis who died on Easter Monday

President Donald Trump paid tribute to Pope Francis at an Easter celebration at the White House on Monday by flying all of the US flags at half mast in his honour despite the Pope's previous criticisms of him.

Pope Francis passed away early Monday morning (April 21) after suffering a stroke followed by heart failure.

Francis had previously criticised the Presidents decision to build a wall at the border of Mexico in his last term declaring, "a person who thinks only about building walls... and not of building bridges, is not Christian.”

