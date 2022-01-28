Ezra Miller tells Klu Klux Klan to 'kill yourself with own gun'

Ezra Miller has shared an Instagram video in which he appears to make a death threat to members of the Ku Klux Klan.

It is not clear what prompted Miller to make the video, but the star said that it was “not a joke” and to “take it seriously”.

Making reference to an alleged chapter of the white supremacist organisation in North Carolina, Miller says: “Hello. First of all, how are you all doing? Um, it’s me... Look, if y’all want to die, I suggest just killing yourselves with your own guns, okay?”

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here