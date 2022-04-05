New research has found that many dog owners think it's just as important to take care of their pup, as it is their kids.

The survey, conducted by OnePoll on behalf of PuppySpot, found that among 2,000 dog owners, 83% said taking care of their dog was just as important, and 76% spend time trying to find their pooches the perfect items, such as toys.

But there's little wonder, because a huge 69% said that their dog was their best friend. Now we know where the saying comes from.

