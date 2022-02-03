Joe Rogan mimics Queen in an unearthed podcast about Meghan Markle

Joe Rogan called Meghan Markle an “American hussy that ruined my prince” as he mimicked the Queen in an unearthed podcast episode.

He made the comments during a discussion with Mike Baker, a former CIA officer and security expert, on a podcast that first aired in January 2020, shortly after “Megxit”.

“It’s that little America hussy he’s hooked up with. She’s going to turn him into a Kardashian,” Rogan joked, imitating the Queen.

“That little American hussy has ruined my prince.”

Rogan’s words came after Prince Harry and Meghan expressed concerns of Covid-19 misinformation to Spotify.

