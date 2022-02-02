x
Video
Now you can experience a party on a jet for a pretty penny.
A retired legendary 747 British Airways jet that was purchased for £1 in 2020 has transformed into a £1,000 ($1,357.50) per hour “party plane.”
The BA Negus “party plane” has become the first in the world to turn into a bar to host everything from private luxe birthday parties to corporate gatherings.
The plane is set on a privately owned Cotswold Airport and is available for those seeking a new way to host celebrations.
