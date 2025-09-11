Gary Lineker appears to shade BBC in acceptance speech at the NTAs

Gary Lineker appeared to throw shade at the BBC while accepting his National Television Award (NTA) for Best Presenter last night (September 10).

The former Match of the Day host ended Ant and Dec’s 23-year winning streak at the ceremony in London, with many linking it to his recent controversial departure from the BBC.

During his speech, Lineker gave a shoutout to the behind-the-scenes team on the football show, before adding: “I think this shows that maybe it’s okay, sometimes, to use our platform to speak up.”

His exit from Match of the Day came shortly after he apologised for sharing an Instagram video on Zionism with his 1.2 million followers that featured an emoji of a rat.

